Nine new coronavirus deaths reported in Minnesota, Clay County sees case jump

The death toll continues to rise in Minnesota from COVID-19, the state is now reporting 79 deaths attributed to the virus.

In total, the Department of Health says 1,695 Minnesotans have tested positive for coronavirus, 909 people are listed as recovered.

The MNDOH map shows a big jump in cases confirmed in Clay County. On Monday, April 13, the state reported 40 positive cases in Clay County, it's now reporting 72--a large portion of the new cases for the entire state.

177 people are in the hospital with 75 of them in the ICU throughout Minnesota.

All other counties in the Red River Valley sit at seven and under.