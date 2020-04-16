Nine COVID-19 cases confimed at Horace business

A Horace business confirms with Valley News Live nine of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Norwood Sales says the plant voluntarily shut down for 24-hours on April 9 to be professionally disinfected, and have since re-opened.

Norwood officials say the plant continues to clean the facility daily, employee temperatures are taken upon arrival, and social distancing is encouraged while at the plant.

Norwood says 19 additional employees have tested negative for COVID-19.

Officials say they are hoping to soon acquire additional PPE (personal protective equipment) to further protect their employees.