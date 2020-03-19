Next up: Trump's $1T plan to stabilize economy hit by virus

Federal officials are focusing on the Trump administration's $1 trillion plan to stabilize a national economy reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic endangering the health of untold millions of Americans is also threatening financial ruin for individuals and businesses.

The plan's centerpiece is $500 billion to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month.

The plan would also funnel cash to businesses to help keep workers on payroll.

On Wednesday, Congress approved a $100 billion-plus bill to boost testing for the virus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers hit by it.

Trump quickly signed the bill into law.