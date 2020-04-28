New initiative gives healthcare workers in FM metro discounted restaurant food

A new program in the metro is thanking healthcare workers and giving them a bit of a discount on the food they order from local restaurants.

The FMWF Convention & Visitors Bureau, FMWF Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Community Partnership and FM Area Foundation created the Hospitality for Healthcare program.

Participating restaurants are offering a flat $15 discount to healthcare employees and first responders through the month of May.

People working in healthcare as well as first responders can simply ask for the healthcare discount and show their badge upon pick-up or delivery.

