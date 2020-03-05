Exclusive: Owner of horse killed off I-29 claims he had 'no choice' in killing it

New information has been released following the investigation of a horse that was killed off I-29.

Court documents explain the weeks leading up to the moment that the horse was dispatched by the owner, Dean Goehring.

We now know that on February 24th, the Cass County Sheriff's Office, The Stockman's Association and a contracted veterinarian conducted a search warrant on the property. They reported finding a lack of shelter, lack of adequate food, no drinkable water, and inadequate fencing.

Our investigation team talked with Goehring today.

He said he chose to kill the horse out of concern after authorities left a trail of footprints in the snow during their search.

"You couldn't risk the chance that night, that horse going out of there," said Goehring. "That night someone would have died if that horse wasn't put down."

Goehring says he was afraid the horse would use the trail to leave the property and walk into I-29, putting nearby drivers at risk.

"Because that night, he would have gone on the interstate because they left a trail to the interstate that day," said Goehring. "All (authorities) really wanted was that person who was complaining all the time to not have any more complaints, because that's all they kept getting was calls and calls and calls, from that same person complaining."

Goehring does admit to shooting the 2-year-old horse, claiming he cried for days following the event.

Despite accusations of horse neglect, he says his animals were always healthy and well-fed, and that this situation won't deter him from working on this property.

"I've got 20 years of organic fertilizer in there," said Goehring. "I'm going to plant a big garden and plant my trees and stuff and carry on. In a couple of years, I'll get a better fence and then I'll some more animals."

The horse is still on the property. Goehring says he will bury it when the weather is better.

The investigation is now in the hands of Cass County prosecutors.

