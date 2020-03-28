New guidelines for travelers returning to North Dakota

North Dakota State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte signed a confinement order Saturday requiring travelers returning to North Dakota from all international locations and states in the U.S. that have been classified as having widespread disease by the CDC to quarantine for 14 days.

The order impacts individuals returning in the future or those who have returned within the past 14 days.

A person is guilty of a class B misdemeanor if that person fails to cooperate with this order to quarantine, which could result in 30 days imprisonment and/or up to $1500 fine.

Below is a list of states included in the order as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and the North Dakota Department of Health.

The list does not currently include Minnesota, South Dakota, or Montana.

States identified by CDC or North Dakota Department of Health with widespread community infection:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Utah

Washington

For more information on the order and steps for travelers visit the NDDoH website in the associated links.