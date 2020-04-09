New floodwall closures going up in Grand Forks

Grand Forks city leaders say they are now preparing for the Red River to climb to the 48 ft. level by the end of this week.

Crews will install the floodwall closure at Lincoln Dr. Park Thursday afternoon. That will close off access to the park.

Crews will install the floodwall closure at Elks Dr. on Friday.

The Greenway in Grand Forks is closed.

People are asked to stay out of the Greenway and off of the levees until the water goes down.

Several rural roads in Grand Forks County are already being impacted by high water.

For a map of county road closures and other 2020 flood fight information visit www.grandforksgov.com/flood. Check it out with our related links.

