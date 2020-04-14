10 new coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 10 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Seven of the new cases are from Cass County. There is one more case in Grand Forks County, as well.

There have now been 341 positive cases in North Dakota.

42 people have been hospitalized. 13 people are currently hospitalized.

138 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

There have been nine deaths in the state.

Here is the breakdown of the latest positive cases (4/14):

• Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, close contact

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread

• Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation

• Woman in her 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

• Man in his 50s from Morton County, close contact