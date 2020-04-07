New access limitations at Minot Air Force Base amid COVID-19

The Minot Air Force Base is implementing new access limitations "to protect the health and safety of installation personnel" from COVID-19.

Base access for retirees, their dependents, and veteran benefits card holders who do not live on the installation and who are not Department of Defense civilian employees, are limited to Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

All guests seeking to visit must call ahead, answer screening questions, and have an appointment on the designated days, which are Wednesdays and Fridays.

Also, anyone on DoD property, installations, and facilities needs to wear a cloth face covering when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers.