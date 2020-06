The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for the suspect(s) who took off with a brand new Polaris ATV and trailer.

Authorities say the theft happened at the Hi-Way Service Polaris in Hankinson on Thursday, June 11.

The Polaris is a 2020 RZR Pro XP 1000 and the trailer is a Triton aluminum trailer.

The RZR is lime green and black.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call the Richland County Sheriff's office at 701-642-7711.