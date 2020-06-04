New plans for second demonstration for George Floyd

What was meant to be a march and hours-long, sit-in a Fargo City Hall will now be a celebration of life at Island Park.

The change of plans comes after event organizers spent days having discussions with city leaders. Organizers said that the decision to change the route of the event was a difficult one, but done to show goodwill of faith to the leaders of Fargo.

"Tomorrow is a day of peace. Tomorrow is a celebration of a small step forward in a mile-long plus road," said Wess Philome, one of the event organizers. "We will not be protesting. We will be speaking and we will be celebrating."

Island Park is special for many, like Cherith Grove. She lives downtown, right where the riots broke out on Saturday. She said that she saw anger from those involved and that she prays Friday's event will be different.

"Anything can happen, but I pray that it's peaceful and that it's just a way for people to come together and feel what we're all feeling which is just very heavy," said Grove.

Grove added that she sees the change of route in the protest as a good move by the organizers.

"They have good heads on their shoulders," Grove said. "They're good leaders and they're aware of what needs to be said."

Organizers said changing the look of this event is meant to keep the demonstrators in one place and to protect the city, a city that's taking precautions, like boarding up the windows at the Fargo Police Department.

"I think it shows that anyone who's not here, their intentions aren't really where they're supposed to be," said Victor Bon of Moorhead. "And anyone who really wants to support and do the right here is going to be here at that time."

Organizers stress to those who attend, if your intentions are something other than peaceful, stay home.

The event is slated to begin Friday at 1 PM. Those who plan to attend are asked to not bring signs.

