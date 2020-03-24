'Never in my wildest dreams,' ND woman recovering from COVID-19

Amid fears, staying home and stockpiling food, it's been easy to forget that over 100,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19.

One of the people that's been impacted is a North Dakota woman. Although she's not out of the woods, she has a message she wants to share.

"That morning, I woke up with a little bit of a sore throat and a stuffed up nose, but I really just thought it was allergies," said Alicia Rich from Bismarck, North Dakota.

21-year-old Alicia Rich has been in quarantine with COVID-19 for nearly a week.

"My family and I had been concerned about working at the airport, but there really is no way of knowing where I got it from, nobody else at the airport has tested positive, so it's most likely from somewhere else," said Rich.

Alicia wants everyone to know they're not invincible.

"I mean, it was also just really hard not to be able to talk about it and then seeing people continue to just live their lives and act like nothing was going on," said Rich.

"People my age really thinking that 'oh well I'm young, I'm healthy, I'm not going to get it,' and it was hard to say 'no you can get it like look at me, I'm miserable,'" said Rich. "You know so many people are following the guidelines and all that kind of stuff, and it's scary to think that they could be spreading it around and not even knowing."

Rich says anyone can get it, and her biggest fear is wondering whom she has spread it to.

For now, Alicia's waiting around. She was told she has to be without a fever and medication for three days before she's recovered.

"Not only am I quarantined to this apartment, I'm kind of quarantined to my room just because I don't want to risk my parents getting it," said Rich.