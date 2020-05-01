Nearly 600 more COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another major jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The total positive case count is now at 5,730 which is an increase of 594 from the day before.

The death toll increased by 28 for a total of 371.

369 Minnesotans are in the hospital and 118 of them are in the ICU.

More continue to recover as well, 2,282 no longer need isolation.

