(GRAND FORKS) Valley News Live They didn't reach their goal, but they came close. 475 people were tested for Covid19 Thursday in Grand Forks. The mass testing was conducted in the parking lot of the Alerus Center. Organizers had 500 would take part in the drive thru event.
The free testing was meant for essential workers and first responders and people, who had been in close contact with someone, who tested positive.
Nearly 500 people tested for coronavirus in Grand Forks
