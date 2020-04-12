Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Minnesota

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm Sunday announced state health officials confirmed a total of 194 positive COVID-19 tests, equaling 1,621. The total reflects data that is current as of 8 p.m., April 11.

Counties of residence of new cases are as follows: Hennepin (93), Olmsted (11), Ramsey (20), Anoka (10), Dakota (8), Washington (3), Carlton (6), Carver (1), Cass (1), Clay (11), Crow Wing (3), Red Lake (1), St. Louis (1), Todd (2), Winona (4), Goodhue (1), Wright (1), Becker (1), Dodge (1), Freeborn (2), Mower (2), Pine (2), Rock (2), Chisago (1), Cottonwood (1), Martin (1), Le Sueur (1), and Yellow Medicine (1). County of residence data was not immediately available for five cases.

A total of 361 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date. Currently 157 cases are hospitalized, with 74 in intensive care.

The total includes an additional six COVID-19 deaths, for a new statewide total of 70. The age range and county of residence of today's announced deaths:

3 Hennepin County residents in their 90s

Hennepin County resident in their 70s

Washington County resident in their 60s

St. Louis County resident in their 80s

“We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned,” Commissioner Malcolm said. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”