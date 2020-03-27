United Airlines employees donate nearly 1,000 N-95 masks to Fargo emergency room

United Airlines employees donated nearly a thousand N-95 masks to doctors and nurses at Fargo's Sanford Hospital.

According to Sanford, around 1,000 masks were given to the emergency room that’ll be used in treating patients of the coronavirus.

The donation came on Wednesday from United Airlines’s ground express crew based at Hector International Airport.

The note the employees gave to Sanford read in part, “please accept these masks as a token of our appreciation for your outstanding commitment to the community.”