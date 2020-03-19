National parks are open - with some changes - amid virus

Most national parks are open as a refuge for Americans tired of being stuck at home because of the coronavirus.

Entry fees have been eliminated, but many parks are closing visitor centers, shuttles and lodges to fight the spread of the virus.

Parks are trying to keep up with ever-changing rules and recommendations from government officials who are urging people to avoid gathering in large groups but allowing them to get outside for fresh air as long as they keep their distance from others.

Not everyone is on board with people coming to parks to escape the virus.

Gateway towns fear they couldn't handle a local outbreak.