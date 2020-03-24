National Suicide Prevention Hotlines have gone up 300% amid coronavirus

The stresses around COVID-19 are causing mental health calls to skyrocket.

FirstLink, a local company that answers the 211 helplines and National Suicide Prevention Hotline, says calls have gone up 300% nationally.

FirstLink wants you to know that you're not alone.

They're available 24 hours a day to listen and give resources to those who need them.

"Let's not forget each other just checking in and make sure that we're all doing okay," said Cindy Miller, FirstLink Executive Director. "We're going to be there 24/7. We're there to help and to give people and to give people help and hope, but in the same way, we need the public's help too. Helping each other. So I think the one we can connect and stay connected with each other, we're all going to be able all to get through this together."

FirstLink has made a training video on how to search the FirstLink Community Directory.

https://firstlink.sharepoint.com/:v:/g/EexOcSTHxNBCidDmC30KmHIBUqes-PrEbtOlbja-TXPgWg?e=8arJTs

For a link to their website, go to myfirstlink.org/