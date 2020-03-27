Naked man prompts police response along busy Detroit Lakes highway

There were some double-takes for folks driving along Hwy. 10 in Detroit Lakes when they noticed a naked man and police by a busy intersection.

Detroit Lakes Police say a call for disorderly conduct came in around 8:30 Thursday evening for a man at the train depot along the highway taking his clothes off.

When police arrived, they saw the man outside the depot, naked.

Authorities were eventually able to get the man in an ambulance and taken him to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

No citations were issued.