NY Times publishes names of lives lost to virus on front page

(CNN) - The New York Times showed the magnitude of the coronavirus death toll one name at a time.

The New York Times front page headline Sunday reads "U.S. deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss." (Source: New York Times/CNN)

The paper published the names of 1,000 victims in its Sunday edition.

The front-page headline reads "U.S. deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss."

Editors said they felt fatigue and numbness are setting in as the nation approaches the horrific milestone.

They gathered information about victims from across the country and pointed out that they represent only about 1% of the total number.

The paper's subheadline reads "They were not simply names on a list. They were us."

