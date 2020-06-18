(NEW YORK) Valley News Live The NY Post is reporting that "Vice President Amy Klobuchar is not in the cards". In an article that came out late Thursday, the Post reported that "The Minnesota senator withdrew her name from the list of possible running mates Thursday night, reasoning Democratic nominee Joe Biden should use the “moment to put a woman of color” on his ticket."
NY Post reports that VP Amy Klobuchar is not in the cards
