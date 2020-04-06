NHL reportedly considering finishing season in North Dakota

North Dakota is reportedly being considered as a landing spot for the remainder of the NHL season once they return to action.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the league has discussed numerous situations for the rest of their regular season and playoff games, and one of those options mentions North Dakota as a possibility.

The NHL and the NHLPA will be discussing this and other locations later this week.

The NHL has been suspended since March 12th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unknown at this time when or if they will return to the ice to finish the 2020 season.