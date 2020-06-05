ND's contact tracing app makes changes after allegations that personal data was being shared

A company that recommended people not download North Dakota’s contact tracing app says security changes have been made to the app.

Jumbo Privacy, a privacy app developer, published a study last month highlighting issues with the Care19 app. Those findings prompted Governor Doug Burgum to come out in support of the app.

According to the study, Care19 was sharing users’ data with Foursquare, which’s a company that connects advertisers to people.

There were concerns that personal data could be leaked. Care19's developer previously claimed no one had access to user's information.

But on Thursday, Jumbo Privacy said it was notified by Care19 that the newest version of the app is no longer sharing information with Foursquare.

Jumbo Privacy labeled the change as a big win for privacy.

Still, the company said it was concerned that the Care19 app hasn’t confirmed whether pushing the deletion tab, actually deletes user’s data anywhere that it's stored, in particular third party servers.

ProudCrowd was the company behind the Care19 app.

The contact tracing app allows COVID-19 positive people to retrace their steps and see other people they may have come in contact with in the past few days.