NDSU to hold in-person classes in the fall

Allyson Waletski and her family took the day to visit her future school, North Dakota State University. Waletski says that after the senior year of high school, hearing that NDSU will have in person classes was welcomed news.

“Being able to come here in the fall is huge and it puts our lives back to normal,” Waletski said.

She said she's eager to come to campus, and she’s not the only one feeling this way. Grace Lange will be a junior in the fall. Since distance learning began, she said she hasn't had an easy time.

“I think a lot of people definitely didn't try as hard as they need to, and I didn't learn one thing.” said Lange. “I didn't learn one thing from doing distance learning.”

Lange says that having the one on one interaction with students and staff is crucial to her, and she wants to come back to campus: a consensus that’s been echoed by many.

“Our students hated not being together. They want to be together in a classroom, they want to be with that faculty member,” said NDSU president Dean Bresciani.

Waletski and Lange, along with the roughly 15 thousand other students will have the option to come back to NDSU for in person classes. The decision came after NDSU received a $20 million federal grant to help with COVID-19 planning. The school will employ a HyFlex Education Model. This means those who want to attend classes in person can, and those who are at risk or fall ill, can learn remotely.

“It’s a completely interactive synchronous system, so if somebody is not the setting they can feel like they’re in the setting. They can participate as if they were in the setting,” said Bresciani. “NDSU is going to be open as normal or close to normal as any university in the nation and that’s a pretty extraordinary accomplishment."

NDSU students and staff will be required to wear face masks and those in classes will be socially distanced.

For those eager to get back on campus, this approach is welcomed.

“It made me really excited that I committed to going to NDSU because you see how committed they are to getting you ready for your future and the career that you want to be in,” said Waletski.

NDSU has taken safety measures like wiping down commonly used items like tables and are even making their own plastic dividers. Freshmen will be able to live in the dorms, and are asked to wear masks when in close proximity to others. When it comes to Bison football, NDSU president Dean Bresciani said that the athletic program has a safety protocol in place adding he hopes there will be Bison football in the Fall.

