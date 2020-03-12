NDSU suspends in-person classes due to Coronavirus

NDSU officials announced Thursday they will be suspending in-person classes until April 6.

According to a statement sent to students, those leaving campus for spring break should plan not to return to campus for an additional period of two weeks.They say faculty will determine how best to use technology to help students to continue their coursework

Those involved in off-campus internships, field experiences, and clinical trainings will continue at the discretion of the instructor.

As for dorms and dining, NDSU says while they are encouraging students remain away from campus, if necessary, students who have contracts for housing and dining will be able to live on campus.

NDSU says they expect to resume face-to-face classes on April 6. However, that could change.

For any students, faculty or staff who might have traveled or otherwise come in contact with the virus NDSU suggests using this time to observe their own health, and if symptoms do appear, contact your healthcare provider prior to returning to campus.