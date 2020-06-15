NDSU student athlete tests positive for COVID19

(FARGO) Valley News Live NDSU's Athletic Director says "We knew it was going to happen sometime." Matt Larsen confirmed to Valley News Live that a student athlete has tested positive for coronavirus. Larsen wouldn't identify who it is, but said that the person is doing better and is in quarantine for a couple of weeks.
Larsen added that the action plan, they have in place seems to be working. That included notifying others, who may have come in contact with the individual.

 