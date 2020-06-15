NDSU student athlete tests positive for COVID19

NDSU's Athletic Director says "We knew it was going to happen sometime." Matt Larsen confirmed to Valley News Live that a student athlete has tested positive for coronavirus. Larsen wouldn't identify who it is, but said that the person is doing better and is in quarantine for a couple of weeks.

Larsen added that the action plan, they have in place seems to be working. That included notifying others, who may have come in contact with the individual.