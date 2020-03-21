NDSU extends remote instruction, cancels spring graduation ceremonies

North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani announced Saturday, remote instruction will continue through the rest of the spring semester and spring commencement ceremonies have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Face-to-face instruction will not resume. Faculty will work with their students regarding both completion of coursework, including finals,” Bresciani said in a release. “Through the end of the semester, students are discouraged from physically coming to, returning to or staying on the NDSU campus unless they have a legitimate reason. For those needing to access university offices, programs or services please use email or a telephone if at all possible.”

There will be a decision about summer school instruction made at a later date.

Bresciani also encouraged faculty and staff who can work from home to do so through the spring semester.

Spring Commencement scheduled for May will not take place.

“Further delay of the decision seems impractical in terms of students and their families being able to adapt their schedules on short notice.”

Spring 2020 graduates will have a separate ceremony at the end of the fall 2020 semester.

