NDSU Bison documentary coming to tv

Bison fans will have the chance to look back at the incredible success that the NDSU football team has experienced. A one hour documentary is coming to tv later in March.

"Generations of Victory" presented by Scheels will premiere on FOX Sports North on Saturday, March 21. KX-4 in Fargo and West Dakota FOX in Bismarck/Mandan will carry a re-broadcast at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

The show covers the decades of success by North Dakota State's football program, which has won 16 national championships since 1965 including an undefeated 2019 season and current 37-game winning streak. There will be interviews with current and former NDSU student-athletes, coaches and administrators describe the historic Bison run of eight FCS national championships in nine seasons along with a look at what's ahead after a 16-0 season.

The documentary was produced by Adrenaline Sports Marketing in collaboration with NDSU Athletics.