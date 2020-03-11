NDSU cancels all international travel due to Coronavirus, refunds unclear

North Dakota State University announced Wednesday they have canceled all university-funded and sponsored international travel due to Coronavirus concerns.

NDSU says they are still reviewing refund possibilities and will continue to update those impacted by the travel changes.

Several students were set to leave tomorrow and into the weekend, but NDSU says concerns for the health of our students and community as well as concerns about the uncertainty of future transportation and potential border restrictions have driven this decision.

NDSU says university students, staff and faculty already abroad are encouraged to consider returning home. However, they say if you are experiencing any symptoms, to refrain from returning to campus at this time.