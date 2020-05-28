NDSU athletic facilities to begin re-opening next week

Plans are in place to get Bison football players back on the field.

The NDSU athletic department finalized a plan to re-open athletic facilities for voluntary workouts beginning June 1st for football.

Additional sports will be phased in with women’s volleyball and women’s soccer planned for June 8th and men’s and women’s basketball planned for June 15.

NDSU will be opening the weight room, sports medicine suite, and Meyers Academic Center within the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

NDSU Athletics says daily wellness checks will be performed by sports medicine staff upon arrival.

Other athletic facilities, including outdoor facilities, are not opening but will continue to be evaluated.

NDSU head football coach Matt Entz said, “Our number one priority throughout this spring has been the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, and that will remain the top priority. I appreciate our staff and administration for the work they have put in over the past several weeks to carefully develop a comprehensive plan for student-athletes to safely return to our facilities.”

“Many of our players have found creative ways to stay active from remote locations, but they also miss being with teammates and having more structure and ability for complete workouts. Having access to our own weight room will provide some of those opportunities, and I know our strength and conditioning staff is eager to get started.”