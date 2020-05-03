NDSU Head Men's Basketball Coach makes generous donation to YWCA, challenges others to step up

Many people are going through tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has inspired others to lend a helping hand, and they are challenging you to do the same.

The head coach for NDSU Men’s Basketball is no stranger to the mentality of being part of a team and a member of something larger than himself.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, David Richman saw an opportunity to step up in a time of need.

“We’re a community through all this,” Richman said. “You’re not going through this alone. So many people are facing this in different ways. We’re fortunate where we haven’t been hit specifically, directly by the virus or we’re fortunate where my wife and I, we do have our jobs right now, but there are people of less fortunate that are experiencing directly with the virus or lost jobs.”

Richman and his family are teaming up with the Dakota Medical Foundation to offer help to the YWCA Cass Clay Emergency Shelter, a cause that holds a special place in his heart.

“Specifically with the YWCA, it was really two-fold” Richman said. “I’ve had a long-standing relationship with Erin Prochnow, the CEO of the YWCA. Her and I are classmates and go back for ages. And then I’m a father. I’m a father of four daughters and a beautiful wife. When we decided to help, it was a logical place to start, the YWCA.”

The Richman family donated $2,000 to the YWCA.

“I was just profusely thankful and at the same time, not surprised having known David Richman most of my life, since second grade,” Prochnow said.

And it doesn’t stop there.

The Richman's are asking the community to step up and match their efforts.

$44 sponsors one night of shelter for women and children escaping violence and homelessness at the YWCA.

“We’ve continued throughout the pandemic to be available whether it’s for food support, whether that’s for emergency shelter and safety or housing,” Prochnow said. “We stand ready and will continue to do so, but we are only able to do so because of the generosity of the Richman family and so many others like him.”

“What I have learned through everything is to become a better version of myself, I need to help serve,” Richman said. “My family, we have no chance to do anything by ourselves. The better we can make the people around us, the better our lives are going to be.”

If you would like to lend a helping hand and donate, visit the Dakota Medical Foundation Helping Hearts or the YWCA Cass Clay website.

