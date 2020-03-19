NDDoH recommended prioritized testing

The fight continues as numbers doubled Thursday for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota. Up 19 confirmed cases.

Six individuals have a history of travel and two individuals are community spread. So far in North Dakota, 508 individuals have been tested, 493 were negative, 15 are positive and 1 of the individuals is hospitalized.

To address the shortage of nylon swabs, the NDDoH has recommended to health care providers that testing be prioritized.

The NDDoH recommended prioritizing the following groups:

Patients hospitalized with respiratory illness

Those living or working in congregate settings

Health care workers

Testing for public health investigators and contact tracing

Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 but have minor symptoms should self-isolate at home. Individuals seeking medical attention should call before they go in. Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.