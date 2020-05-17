NDDoH: 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 52 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

Health officials are also reporting that a man in his 90s from Cass County died with COVID-19. This person had underlying health conditions.

Counties with new positive cases Sunday:

Burleigh County - 1

Cass County – 41

Grand Forks County – 2

McLean County – 1

Morton County - 1

Mountrail County – 2

Random County – 1

Steele County – 1

Traill County – 1

Walsh County - 1

By the numbers:

65,911 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,558 total tests from yesterday)

55,221 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,734 unique individuals from yesterday)

53,321 – Total Negative (+1,682 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,900 – Total Positive (+52 unique individuals from yesterday)

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate

130 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

30 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)

1,178 – Total Recovered (+67 individuals from yesterday)

43 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)