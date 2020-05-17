NDDoH: 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the state

N.D. (Valley News Live)-- The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 52 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.
Health officials are also reporting that a man in his 90s from Cass County died with COVID-19. This person had underlying health conditions.
Counties with new positive cases Sunday:
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 41
Grand Forks County – 2
McLean County – 1
Morton County - 1
Mountrail County – 2
Random County – 1
Steele County – 1
Traill County – 1
Walsh County - 1
By the numbers:
65,911 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,558 total tests from yesterday)
55,221 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,734 unique individuals from yesterday)
53,321 – Total Negative (+1,682 unique individuals from yesterday)
1,900 – Total Positive (+52 unique individuals from yesterday)
3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate
130 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
30 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)
1,178 – Total Recovered (+67 individuals from yesterday)
43 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)