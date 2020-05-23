NDDoH: 49 new COVID-19 cases in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday. They are also reporting that the man who died Friday in Cass County with COVID-19 was in his 90's, not 80's. He had underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Burleigh County - 1

Cass County – 46

Grand Forks County - 1

Ransom County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

80,046 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,408 total tests from yesterday)

64,148 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,318 unique individuals from yesterday)

61,783 – Total Negative (+1,270 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,365 – Total Positive (+49 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that one case from Cass was from out of state and was removed from the total.

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

150 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

39 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

1,451 – Total Recovered (+46 individuals from yesterday)

52 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)