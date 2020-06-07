NDDoH: 45 new COVID-19 cases in the state

N.D. (Valley News Live)-- The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 45 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday.
Cases by county:
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 31
Eddy County – 1
Grand Forks County – 1
Mountrail County – 1
Richland County – 1
Stutsman County – 7
Ward County – 1
Wells County - 1
By the numbers:
113,847 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,321 total tests from yesterday)
79,933 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,053 unique individuals from yesterday)
77,072 – Total Negative (+1,008 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,861 – Total Positive (+45 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**
183 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
28 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
2,307 – Total Recovered (+39 individuals from yesterday)
72 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)