NDDoH: 45 new COVID-19 cases in the state

N.D. (Valley News Live)-- The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 45 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday.

Cases by county:

Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 31
Eddy County – 1
Grand Forks County – 1
Mountrail County – 1
Richland County – 1
Stutsman County – 7
Ward County – 1
Wells County - 1

By the numbers:

113,847 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,321 total tests from yesterday)

79,933 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,053 unique individuals from yesterday)

77,072 – Total Negative (+1,008 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,861 – Total Positive (+45 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**

183 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

28 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

2,307 – Total Recovered (+39 individuals from yesterday)

72 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

 