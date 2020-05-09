NDDoH: 40 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday.

Health officials say two people died with COVID-19 Saturday. A man in his 90's and another man in his 40's, both from Cass County with underlying medical conditions.

Counties with new positive cases reported Saturday:

Cass County – 30

Grand Forks County – 2

McHenry County – 1

Ramsey County – 2

Ransom County – 1

Rolette County – 1

Stark County – 1

Stutsman County – 1

Ward County - 1

By the numbers:

43,933 – Total Tested (+1,432 individuals from yesterday)

42,469 – Total Negative (+1,393 individuals from yesterday)

1,464 – Total Positive (+40 individuals from yesterday)

2.8% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

110 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)

34 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

762 – Total Recovered (+48 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)