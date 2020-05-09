NDDoH: 40 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)-- The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday.
Health officials say two people died with COVID-19 Saturday. A man in his 90's and another man in his 40's, both from Cass County with underlying medical conditions.
Counties with new positive cases reported Saturday:
Cass County – 30
Grand Forks County – 2
McHenry County – 1
Ramsey County – 2
Ransom County – 1
Rolette County – 1
Stark County – 1
Stutsman County – 1
Ward County - 1
By the numbers:
43,933 – Total Tested (+1,432 individuals from yesterday)
42,469 – Total Negative (+1,393 individuals from yesterday)
1,464 – Total Positive (+40 individuals from yesterday)
2.8% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
110 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)
34 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
762 – Total Recovered (+48 individuals from yesterday)
35 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)