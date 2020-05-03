NDDoH: 38 more positive COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 38 more positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday morning.

Officials say one man in his 90s from Cass County died with COVID-19 and had underlying health conditions.

Counties with new positive cases reported Sunday morning:

- Cass County (33)

- Grand Forks County (2)

- Stark County (1)

- Stutsman County (1)

- Williams County (1)

Breaking down the numbers:

- 33,353: Total Tested (+1,806 individuals from yesterday)

- 32,162: Total Negative (+1,768 individuals from yesterday)

- 1,191: Total Positive (+38 individuals from yesterday)

- 90: Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

- 31: Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

- 517: Total Recovered (+7 individuals from yesterday)

- 25: Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)