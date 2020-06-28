NDDoH: 37 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 37 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

They're also reporting that a woman in her 80s died with COVID-19 Sunday. She's from Cass County and had underlying health conditions.

Counties with new positive cases reported Sunday:

Burleigh County - 7

Cass County – 15

Grand Forks County – 5

Grant County – 1

McIntosh County – 1

Mountrail County – 1

Stark County – 2

Traill County – 1

Walsh County – 1

Williams County - 3

By the numbers:

177,229 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,227 total tests from yesterday)

103,925 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,406 unique individuals from yesterday)

100,430 – Total Negative (+1,369 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,495 – Total Positive (+37 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

226 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

24 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

3,139 – Total Recovered (+20 individuals from yesterday)

79 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)