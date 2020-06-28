NDDoH: 37 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

N.D. (Valley News Live)-- The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 37 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.
They're also reporting that a woman in her 80s died with COVID-19 Sunday. She's from Cass County and had underlying health conditions.
Counties with new positive cases reported Sunday:
Burleigh County - 7
Cass County – 15
Grand Forks County – 5
Grant County – 1
McIntosh County – 1
Mountrail County – 1
Stark County – 2
Traill County – 1
Walsh County – 1
Williams County - 3
By the numbers:
177,229 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,227 total tests from yesterday)
103,925 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,406 unique individuals from yesterday)
100,430 – Total Negative (+1,369 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,495 – Total Positive (+37 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
226 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)
24 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
3,139 – Total Recovered (+20 individuals from yesterday)
79 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)