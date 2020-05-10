NDDoH: 27 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 27 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday.

That's 13 less cases than reported on Saturday.

The NDDoH is reporting no COVID related deaths Sunday.

Numbers by county:

Cass County – 24

Grand Forks County – 1

Morton County – 1

Richland County - 1

Breaking it down:

44,869 – Total Tested (+936 individuals from yesterday)

43,378 – Total Negative (+909 individuals from yesterday)

1,491 – Total Positive (+27 individuals from yesterday)

2.9% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

110 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

29 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)

792 – Total Recovered (+30 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)