NDDoH: 23 new positive COVID cases in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 23 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

They're also reporting that a man in his 90's from Cass County died with COVID. He had underlying health conditions.

By County:

Burleigh County - 1

Cass County – 20

Stark County – 1

Traill County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

94,711 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,084 total tests from yesterday)

72,040 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,059 unique individuals from yesterday)

69,463 – Total Negative (+1,036 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,577 – Total Positive (+23 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

167 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

36 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

1,959 – Total Recovered (+16 individuals from yesterday)

61 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)