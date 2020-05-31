NDDoH: 23 new positive COVID cases in the state

N.D. (Valley News Live)-- The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 23 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.
They're also reporting that a man in his 90's from Cass County died with COVID. He had underlying health conditions.
By County:
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 20
Stark County – 1
Traill County – 1
BY THE NUMBERS
94,711 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,084 total tests from yesterday)
72,040 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,059 unique individuals from yesterday)
69,463 – Total Negative (+1,036 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,577 – Total Positive (+23 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
167 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
36 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
1,959 – Total Recovered (+16 individuals from yesterday)
61 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)