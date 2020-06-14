NDDoH: 22 new COVID-19 cases in the state

N.D. (Valley News Live)-- The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 22 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.
Cases by county:
Burleigh County – 6
Cass County – 7
Grand Forks County – 1
LaMoure County – 1
McLean County - 1
Morton County – 2
Pembina County – 1
Richland County – 1
Stutsman County – 1
Ward County - 1
By the numbers:
131,874 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,086 total tests from yesterday)
86,880 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,007 unique individuals from yesterday)
83,800 – Total Negative (+985 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,080 – Total Positive (+22 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
197 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
35 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
2,658 – Total Recovered (+28 individuals from yesterday)
74 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)