NDDOT closing parts of I-29 due to flooding

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is shutting down roughly 25 miles of I-29 because of flooding.

The DOT says the north and southbound lanes will be closed from Manvel exit 152 to the Grafton exit 176. These lanes will stay closed until the river goes down.

Drivers are encouraged to use these detours:

-The northbound detour begins at the Manvel Exit and follows US 81 north to Grafton, then turns east on ND 17 to I-29.

-The southbound detour begins at the Grafton Exit and follows ND 17 west to Grafton, then turns south on US 81 to I-29.