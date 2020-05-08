NDDOT announces phased opening plan

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is planning a phased approach to reopen with prioritized in-person driver license and motor vehicle services across the state beginning May 11.

“We are here to serve the citizens of North Dakota, but safety is our top priority,” said Bill Panos, NDDOT director. “Many of our services can be done online, but we have road tests and a few other processes that require in-person service. We plan to use the ND Smart Restart guidelines to improve the safety and resilience of our operations now and in the future.”

NDDOT’s initial phase requires customers to make appointments by phone ahead of time. Walk-ins will not be accepted at this time. To schedule an appointment for prioritized services, customers should call the toll-free number at 1-855-633-6835.

NDDOT’s Smart Restart focuses on safely providing customers service with controlled access to facilities and eliminating the backlog of requests. Driver licenses and motor vehicle tabs due March 1, 2020 until disaster declaration has ended, remain valid and do not need to be renewed at this time, per the Governor’s Emergency Declaration, that waived expiration dates.

Driver License services offered at this time by appointment only include:

- Commercial Driver License (CDL) Knowledge and Road tests

- H2-A (temporary Ag workers)

- CDL renewal with HazMat

- Regular Driver License (Class D) Knowledge and Road tests

- Work permits (Temporary Restricted License)

- License expired before March 1 (65+, regular renewals)

- Out of state transfers

- Motorcycle knowledge tests

- ID cards for voting

Many driver license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements and more are available online at www.dot.nd.gov.

The Federal Transportation Security Agency (TSA) has extended the deadline of REAL-ID until October 1, 2021. Appointments for REAL-ID only will not be accepted at this time.

Motor Vehicle services offered at this time by appointment only include:

- Vehicle Title work - all types of titles

- Truck weight changes

- Large trucks 2290 required

Motor vehicle services such as license plates and titling can also be done by mailing-in paperwork. Vehicle renewals can be done online, at a self-service kiosk or by mail. Motor Vehicle kiosk fees for renewing your vehicle are waived until the emergency declaration has ended. Call local Motor Vehicle offices for service information at that location or check NDDOT’s website.

Please continue to watch the NDDOT website for the most up-to-date information at www.dot.nd.gov