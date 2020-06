A North Dakota woman is dead after rolling a 4-wheeler in the southern valley.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened Thursday night just west of Gwinner. A 47-year-old Lisbon woman was driving on a gravel road near Highway 13 when the vehicle entered a water-filled ditch and ended upside down. She died and a passenger has minor injuries.

Troopers plan to release the victims' names after family is notified.