ND students host socially distant prom

Prom is a spring tradition, but it’s been canceled at schools across the country because of COVID-19.

But, Beach teacher and coach Mike Zier wasn’t going to let that stop prom for his students.

Zier challenged the juniors in his first period social sciences class to host a socially distanced prom. The kids came through and made a night no one will ever forget.

"I really liked my dress this year," says Beach junior Kennady Myers.

Myers had been looking forward to wearing that dress for months.

"I wanted to be Cinderella this year," Myers explains.

Thanks to her classmates and teachers, Myers' Cinderella dream came true.

"I would have been really bummed if I didn’t get to wear it," she adds.

The junior class in Beach planned a socially distant prom. Instead of gathering in the gym, they met in the high school parking lot. There, they had professional photos taken and danced to one song.

"Six feet apart!" says Beach junior Tessa Feldman.

"It was really fun getting to see everyone," adds Alyvia Braden, a junior at Beach high school.

And then, they hopped in their cars.

"We drove around, went to Mr. Zier’s and got our food, drove around some more and went home," says Beach junior Isabelle Northrop.

Beach teacher and coach Mike Zier and his wife provided prom supper to-go for the students.

"By the end it was hot dogs only because we ran out of burgers," says Zier.

The students also got some much needed friend time.

"I haven’t seen some of them in literally a month. It was hard not to hug them, but it was so nice to have a normal conversation not over Facetime or Snapchat," says Feldman.

It was exactly what the kids and their teacher needed.

"When you’re a teacher you have a million conversations a day. They are little ones but you have a million conversations. So it's been hard to go from that to nothing," says Zier.

"It was a good way to get out of the house," says Northrop.

"It was a really fun time," adds Feldman.

A fun time and a prom they’ll never forget.

The bags they picked up at the Zier's house contained not only a prom meal, but also gift cards for local businesses.