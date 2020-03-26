ND set to double the amount of COVID-19 tests in coming days

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says the state will double the amount of COVID-19 tests in the coming days, a promise he delivered after one-fifth of the total positive tests were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

State officials reported nine positive tests from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, raising the total number to 45.

Those patients included two people in their 30s, four in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s.

Burgum says he has formed a testing task force that will include help from the private sector, including a Fargo company that has been providing testing materials to pharmacies around the world.