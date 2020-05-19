ND reports increase in fraudulent unemployment claims

The state of North Dakota is warning companies to stay vigilant against criminals using the coronavirus pandemic to file fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

North Dakota has seen an increase in these type of crimes.

According to a media release, Job Service North Dakota has identified several instances of fraud. The fraudsters are reportedly using the personal information of someone who is still employed and hasn’t filed for unemployment benefits.

In some of these situations, the agency said the employer was able to notify Job Service before payments were made.

The agency stated that criminals are exploiting the huge claim volumes due to job losses caused by the pandemic.

Job Service North Dakota is asking employers to pay close attention to any Notice of Claim and to other materials sent to them by the agency.

Employers are also encouraged to report potential fraud.