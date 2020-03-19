ND school informs parents about positive COVID-19 in student

KFYR TV in Bismarck has learned a child in North Dakota has tested positive for the coronavirus. They obtained a letter from Fort Lincoln Elementary School saying:

"FL Parents, The ND Department of Health informed Mandan Public Schools this evening (3/18) that a Ft. Lincoln student has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those families of students that were potentially in close contact with the affected student have been notified by a letter from the NDDoH.

Ft. Lincoln Elementary will continue to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects throughout the school, according to CDC guidance. We are taking every step possible to stop the spread to others; however, if you are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, we strongly encourage you to consult with your health care provider."

Other parents of students at Fort Lincoln Elementary School say they also got the notice.

KFYR reached out to Principal Pat Beckman, and the North Dakota Department of Health, but has not heard back yet.

As of Wednesday night, the NDDOH reports seven positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

