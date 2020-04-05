ND reaches 2nd highest one day total of people who tested positive for COVID-19

North Dakota reached its second highest one day total for people who’ve tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began.

According to numbers released Sunday, the North Dakota Department of Health determined that 21 people have COVID-19, which’s an increase of eight when compared to Saturday’s test results.

That brings the state total to 207 positive cases while the number of people who’ve recovered remains steady at 63.

No one was listed as recovered on Sunday by the state compared to Saturday where eight people were no longer in isolation.

There were 580 people tested in this latest round bringing the total to 6787, according to the department of health. Thirty-one people are either currently or remain hospitalized.

Deaths are still at three people.

The highest one day total of people who've tested positive was 22, which were numbers released by the state on March 31.

Cass County continues to lead all counties in the state with 54 cases, while Burleigh County is in second with 37.

Below is a profile released by the department of health of those who recently tested positive.

- Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County, under investigation

- Man in his 50s from Burleigh County, under investigation

- Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, possible travel

- Man in his 50s from Cass County, close contact

- Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact

- Man in his 20s from Cass County, community spread

- Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread

- Man in his 60s from Cass County, community spread

- Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

- Man in his 70s from Emmons County, community spread

- Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, community spread

- Woman in her 20s from McKenzie County, close contact

- Woman in her 30s from Mountrail County, under investigation

- Man in his 50s from Mountrail County, close contact

- Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, close contact

- Woman in her 20s from Mountrail County, close contact

- Woman in her 60s from Mountrail County, close contact

- Man in his 30s from Mountrail County, community spread

- Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

- Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

- Male age 0-9 from Stark County, close contact