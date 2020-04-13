ND nurse stole over 180 narcotics, opioids from nursing home residents, court documents say

A Crystal, North Dakota woman has been charged with a dozen counts of theft stemming from an almost three-year investigation at a Pembina County nursing home.

32-year-old Charlotte Reilly is charged with 11 counts of felony theft of prescription, and one count of misdemeanor theft after court documents say she stole nearly 200 narcotic pills and opioid patches in 2017.

Court documents say officials at the Borg Pioneer Memorial Home in Mountain, N.D., called the Pembina County Sheriff’s office in November 2017 after a resident’s prescription narcotic medication card had been tampered with. Borg employees told officers several of the resident’s Hydrocodone and Oxycodone prescriptions were missing and had been replaced with pills that looked similar.

At the time, Reilly was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Borg, and just one of three people who had access to the nurse’s office where the drug disposal lockup is located.

After further investigation, it was found six residents’ narcotic pills and Fentanyl patches were unaccounted for and replaced, which put at least two residents ‘in a substantial risk of serious bodily harm or death,’ court documents say.

Court documents say when asked if she was taking the medications for herself, Reilly admitted she did sometimes due to a previous vehicle versus animal accident she had been in.

In total, court documents say Reilly took 75 Hydrocodone pills, 50 pills of Percocet, 59 pills of Oxycodone and two Fentanyl patches.

We called for a booking photo of Reilly, however the Pembina County Correctional Center says Reilly is not and has not been booked yet. Court documents also show there is not currently a warrant out for her arrest.